Fifth Third Bancorp Has $440,000 Stock Position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in News were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in News by 2,392.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in News in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in News by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. News Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.68.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). News had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

