Fifth Third Bancorp Has $454,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,033,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,408,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12,726.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,994 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,233,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,785,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.76.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,627,478 shares in the company, valued at $180,585,769.02. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,367. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Wall Street Zen raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.