Fifth Third Bancorp Has $580,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $190,792,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 726,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,429,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,853,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,243,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Align Technology by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,920,000 after buying an additional 200,492 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.66 and its 200-day moving average is $192.18. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.74 and a 52 week high of $263.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.