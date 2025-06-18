Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,567,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,486,000 after purchasing an additional 203,921 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,668,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,453,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,425,000 after purchasing an additional 791,157 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,919,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after purchasing an additional 595,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.18. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.02%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.