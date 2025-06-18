Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Comerica by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 19.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial set a $61.00 target price on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.95.

Comerica stock opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.31 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

