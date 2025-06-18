Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 573 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in W.R. Berkley by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 130,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in W.R. Berkley by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Trading Down 0.3%

W.R. Berkley stock opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.10.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on W.R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.