Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Jabil by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.17.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,665,640.70. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at $227,624,059.52. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,665,200 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JBL opened at $196.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.63. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $203.90.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 49.64%. Jabil’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.66%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

