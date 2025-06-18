Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 829.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 520.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MYGN. Scotiabank cut Myriad Genetics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

