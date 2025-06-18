Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,088 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,948,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,984,000 after acquiring an additional 240,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $822,019,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,805,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,591,000 after buying an additional 689,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,983,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,157,000 after acquiring an additional 757,772 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,355,000 after purchasing an additional 675,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AMH opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,040. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $1,657,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,338.14. This trade represents a 29.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

