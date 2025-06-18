Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,102 Shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $3,940,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 3,534.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 105,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 4.1%

TECH opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Bio-Techne Corp has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $83.62.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.89%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Bio-Techne declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.