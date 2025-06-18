Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 318 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,222,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,061,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,519 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,274,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after acquiring an additional 890,912 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

