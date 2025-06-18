Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.61 and traded as high as C$9.18. Financial 15 Split shares last traded at C$9.15, with a volume of 90,636 shares.

Financial 15 Split Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.94. The company has a market cap of C$553.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.87.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

