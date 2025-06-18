Financial Stocks To Consider – June 15th

Get alerts:

Visa, Circle Internet Group, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equity shares of companies operating in the financial sector—such as banks, insurance firms, asset managers and brokerages. Owning these stocks gives investors a proportional claim on the issuing company’s profits, which can be paid out as dividends or reflected in share-price appreciation. Because their earnings depend heavily on interest-rate movements, credit cycles and regulatory changes, financial stocks often exhibit sensitivity to economic and policy shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

V stock traded down $18.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $352.75. 14,176,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,017,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.61. Visa has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

NYSE CRCL traded up $27.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.75. The stock had a trading volume of 33,662,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,199,574. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $138.57.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,729,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.66 and its 200 day moving average is $473.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

