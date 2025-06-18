First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.50 and traded as low as $14.40. First Bank shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 33,347 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Hovde Group upped their price target on First Bank from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.
View Our Latest Analysis on First Bank
First Bank Stock Down 0.4%
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). First Bank had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
First Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bank
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in First Bank by 6,607.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Bank by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Bank by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Bank
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.