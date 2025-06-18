Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $163.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.46 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.78.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FI. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price target on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.