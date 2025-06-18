Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires 157 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $269.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.65.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

