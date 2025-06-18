Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of BEN stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.24%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.