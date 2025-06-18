Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.36 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 8.32 ($0.11). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 8.80 ($0.12), with a volume of 293,701 shares changing hands.

Get Futura Medical alerts:

Futura Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £27.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.36.

Futura Medical (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 0.43 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Futura Medical had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futura Medical plc will post 2.8486672 earnings per share for the current year.

About Futura Medical

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.