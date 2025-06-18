GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 9,823 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 5,549.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth about $10,487,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 368,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,814,000 after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,297,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 215,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.34. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $113.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.15.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,861,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,334.28. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

