GAMMA Investing LLC Has $859,000 Stake in Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 3,258.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 160,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 165,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 709,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Vita Coco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Vita Coco Stock Up 3.7%

Vita Coco stock opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $130.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,766,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $129,011,598.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,097,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,077,764.25. This represents a 34.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Zupo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,618.52. The trade was a 47.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,808,762 shares of company stock worth $130,549,579. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vita Coco Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.