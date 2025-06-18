Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 106.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,619 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Graham worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GHM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 1,479.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 148,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 79,671 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 391.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 27,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. Graham Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $507.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Graham had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graham Corporation will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

