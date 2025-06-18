Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 626,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 313,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 116,304 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,374,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,227,000 after buying an additional 1,107,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,835.20. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25. Hormel Foods Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

