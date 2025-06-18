Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

