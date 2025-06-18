Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $127.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.79. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $234.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.91.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,360. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

