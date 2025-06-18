Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,025,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,741,000 after purchasing an additional 217,230 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,697,000 after purchasing an additional 617,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,246,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCW opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

