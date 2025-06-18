Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000.

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $10.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

