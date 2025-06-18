Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 125,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of RWL opened at $101.73 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

