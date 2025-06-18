iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 112,903 shares during the period. Collier Financial increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Collier Financial now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period.

IUSG stock opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.2104 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

