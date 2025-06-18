iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,656,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,345,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 105,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

