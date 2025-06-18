iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Shares Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 1,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,887 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA EIRL opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The company has a market cap of $64.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

