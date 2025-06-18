iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,314,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

