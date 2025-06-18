iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,498 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,079,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,707,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,789,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,441,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

IYK stock opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $73.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

