Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,152.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $180.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.62 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.