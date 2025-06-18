JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.6% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $269.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.84. The stock has a market cap of $748.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

