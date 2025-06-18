JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.13. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

