Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $262,618,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,752,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $477,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,567 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,157,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $159,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,884 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,413,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,811,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $105,272,000 after buying an additional 1,158,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

