Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 772 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $269.35 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $748.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,164.91. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

