Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,523,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $157,804,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 212.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,468,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,521 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,358,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $87,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:KMI opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 789,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,705.64. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

