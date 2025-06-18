Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 114.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,763 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,057,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 849,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 208,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAUR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Laureate Education stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

