Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 3,141.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lineage were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Lineage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lineage by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

In other Lineage news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste bought 10,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $491,938.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,501.38. This represents a 45.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai bought 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $199,916.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $199,916.60. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,869 shares of company stock worth $1,194,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LINE. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lineage from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lineage from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lineage from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lineage from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lineage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.70. Lineage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.88.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Lineage had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

