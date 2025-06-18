Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Loews by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,067,000 after acquiring an additional 77,386 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,575.92. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

L opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. Loews Corporation has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $92.42. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.04.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

