lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Raised by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $235.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.58. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. lululemon athletica’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $353.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.49 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.