Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $48,926,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 15,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $1,423,218.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,843.75. This trade represents a 38.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $2,049,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,363.21. This represents a 38.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,433. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.87. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.02 and a one year high of $111.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $355.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 target price on Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

