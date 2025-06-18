MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in MetLife by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MET opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

