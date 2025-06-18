Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 3,800 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.19. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

