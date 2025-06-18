Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in First Solar by 665.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in First Solar by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Solar by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,496 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $267.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on First Solar from $253.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on First Solar from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 price target on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.19.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $143.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $268.12.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $278,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,181.84. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,376 shares of company stock worth $2,227,172. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.