Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Position in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Dayforce by 14,800.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dayforce by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

NYSE DAY opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. Dayforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAY. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,606.56. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $108,522.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,423.68. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

