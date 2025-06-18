Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $201,771,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of CAE by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,917,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313,165 shares during the period. Browning West LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $150,629,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,741,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462,455 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $98,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAE opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. CAE Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $27.62.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $886.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. CAE had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

