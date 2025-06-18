Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 293,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,452,000 after acquiring an additional 108,670 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,652,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFG opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.48 and a 1 year high of $102.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -428.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.29.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -752.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

