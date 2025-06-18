Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.5% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $92.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

